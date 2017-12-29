Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ AMZN) opened at $1,186.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $747.70 and a 1 year high of $1,213.41. The company has a market cap of $569,698.25, a P/E ratio of 301.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.57). Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 391,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,103.53, for a total value of $431,601,618.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,891,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,162,593,058.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.20, for a total transaction of $2,063,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,338 shares of company stock valued at $444,391,701 in the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,237.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/amazon-com-inc-amzn-shares-bought-by-northstar-wealth-partners-llc.html.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.