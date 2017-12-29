Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $951,000 Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,624 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Winnebago Industries worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 206.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 49,960 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,427,000 after buying an additional 18,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:WGO ) opened at $57.30 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $1,810.00, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $70.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

