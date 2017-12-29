Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.02 Million Stake in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) by 162.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,618 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Enbridge Energy Partners were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 108,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE EEP) opened at $13.81 on Friday. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4,520.00, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Enbridge Energy Partners had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $616.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Enbridge Energy Partners Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering and transportation and storage services. The Company operates through the Liquids business segment. Its Liquids segment includes the operations of its Lakehead, North Dakota and mid-continent systems.

