Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) opened at C$14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5,470.00, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$14.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 123.12%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (APUC) is a Canada-based company engaged in owning and operating a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. APUC’s operations are organized across three business units consisting of Generation, Transmission and Distribution.

