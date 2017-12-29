Air Industries Group (AIRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

Shares of Air Industries Group ( AIRI ) traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. 49,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,923. The company has a market cap of $39.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.38. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company. The Company manufactures and designs structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines and other components. The Company operates in three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures and Electronics and Turbine Engine Components.

