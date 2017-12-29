Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Given a $62.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEM. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities set a $53.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE AEM) traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.33. 877,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,645.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.57 and a beta of -0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 75.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut, as well as exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. It operates through the business units: Northern Business, which consists of its operations in Canada and Finland, such as the LaRonde mine, the Lapa mine, the Goldex mine, the Meadowbank mine, the Meliadine project and the Malartic Mine in Canada, as well as the Kittila mine in Finland; Southern Business, which consists of its operations in Mexico, such as the Pinos Altos mine that includes the Creston Mascota deposit and the La India mine owned by its indirect subsidiary, as well as Exploration Group, which focuses on the identification of new mineral reserves and mineral resources, and new development opportunities in gold producing regions.

