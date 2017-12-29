Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adtalem Global Education earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.6506983291947 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,663.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $46.00.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.17%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $85,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,837.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $206,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

