ADMA Biologics (ADMA) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ADMA Biologics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ADMA Biologics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00 ADMA Biologics Competitors 892 3283 11779 235 2.70

ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.04%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 42.20%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics’ competitors have a beta of 6.02, indicating that their average share price is 502% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -35.00% -76.26% -9.77% ADMA Biologics Competitors -5,234.25% -213.50% -38.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.4% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADMA Biologics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $10.66 million -$19.51 million -3.76 ADMA Biologics Competitors $284.49 million $34.10 million 66.85

ADMA Biologics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and intends to market specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. Its segments include Plasma Collection Centers, which includes its operations in Georgia; Research and Development, which includes its plasma development operations in New Jersey, and Corporate. Its targeted patient populations are immune-compromised individuals suffering from an underlying immune deficiency disorder or may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its product candidates are intended to be used by physician specialists focused on caring for immune-compromised patients at risk of contracting infectious diseases. Its intravenous immunoglobulin product candidate, RI-002, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

