Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Lowered to “Buy” at Vetr

Vetr cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $70.69 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Buckingham Research started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.39.

Shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ ATVI) traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,995. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $47,891.34, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $1,257,590.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,700,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 510,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $3,077,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

