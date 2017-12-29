Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 33,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 420,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,016 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( ANF ) opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,242.18, a P/E ratio of 140.31, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.96. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $859.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.41 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.70%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

