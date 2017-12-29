8,986 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.50 price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Bank of Hawaii Co. ( NYSE:BOH ) opened at $87.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,685.02, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $90.80.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $158.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Bank of Hawaii declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “8,986 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/8986-shares-in-bank-of-hawaii-co-boh-acquired-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.