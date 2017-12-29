7,948 Shares in Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus by 3,252.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Nautilus by 36.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) opened at $13.55 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.55, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Nautilus had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $207,879.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,189 shares in the company, valued at $772,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $146,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,129.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,240 shares of company stock valued at $487,308. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Imperial Capital downgraded Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc is a consumer fitness products company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. Its principal business activities include designing, developing, sourcing and marketing of cardio and strength fitness products and related accessories for consumer use, primarily in the United States and Canada, but also in international markets outside North America.

