4.9% Stake of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (KEQU) Owned by Estate Of Laura Campbell Rhind

stated that they own a 4.9% stake in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) in a Form 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, December 29th. The investor owns 133,392 shares of the stock valued at about $3,864,366. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Estate of Laura Campbell Rhind and David S Rhind.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (KEQU) traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $78.21, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Kewaunee Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and installation of laboratory, healthcare and technical furniture products. The Company’s products include steel, wood and laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

