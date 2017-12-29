$39.06 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post sales of $39.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.62 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $27.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $39.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $130.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $179.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $174.90 million to $182.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 79,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,672. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.66, a P/E ratio of -114.16, a P/E/G ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 2.81.
In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, major shareholder Growth Fund 1Q Lp Originate sold 684,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $17,686,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $213,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,180 shares of company stock valued at $28,435,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 825,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,931,000. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (Tabula Rasa), formerly CareKinesis, Inc, is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and manage risk. The Company delivers its solutions through a suite of technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management, which includes bundled prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging services for client populations with complex prescription needs.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.