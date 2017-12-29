174,900 Shares in Square Inc (SQ) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 174,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Square by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Square by 19.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Square Inc (SQ) opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13,891.23, a PE ratio of -219.56 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Square Inc has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.95 million. Square had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Square Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Friar sold 38,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $1,814,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,796,937.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $104,765.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,666,530 shares of company stock valued at $61,937,547 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Square to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Square from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Square from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

