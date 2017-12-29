$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Conduent Inc. (CNDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Conduent Inc. (NYSE:CNDT) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Conduent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Conduent reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conduent will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conduent.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Conduent in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Conduent (NYSE CNDT) traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Conduent has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $3,372.35 and a PE ratio of -3.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 209,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,303,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Conduent Inc. (CNDT) This Quarter” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/1-49-billion-in-sales-expected-for-conduent-inc-cndt-this-quarter.html.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated is a provider of business process services, including transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation services. The Company’s segments include Commercial Industries, Healthcare and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a range of industries (other than healthcare).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conduent (CNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.