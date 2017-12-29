-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.61). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZYNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Rapp bought 44,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $424,405.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.14. 260,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,934. The firm has a market cap of $171.46, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 5.81. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing transdermal synthetic cannabinoid treatments for patients with high unmet needs. Its development pipeline includes two product candidates: ZYN002 and ZYN001. ZYN002 is a synthetic cannabidiol (CBD), which is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system.

