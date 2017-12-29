-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarineMax Inc (HZO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. MarineMax reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $250.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.75 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $21.00 price target on shares of MarineMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Forward View lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In related news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 2,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,400 shares of company stock worth $2,125,940 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MarineMax (NYSE HZO) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 222,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,505. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $515.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/0-01-earnings-per-share-expected-for-marinemax-inc-hzo-this-quarter.html.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc is a recreational boat and yacht dealer in the United States. Through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas, the Company sold new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, as of September 30, 2016.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.