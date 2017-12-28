Zoetis (ZTS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.21

News stories about Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zoetis earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9162978664263 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Zoetis (ZTS) traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.45. 1,159,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,070.00, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $73.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 62.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoetis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

