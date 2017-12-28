Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) to Hold

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sequential Brands Group Inc. is a licensing and brand management company focused on promoting, marketing and licensing a portfolio of consumer brands. The Company’s brands include William Rast(R) and People’s Liberation(R). It licenses its brands with respect to a broad range of products, including apparel, eyewear, footwear and fashion accessories, including handbags, watches and luggage. Sequential Brands Group Inc., formerly known as People’s Liberation, Inc., is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sequential Brands Group in a report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on Sequential Brands Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sequential Brands Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sequential Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of Sequential Brands Group ( SQBG ) opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Sequential Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sequential Brands Group’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sequential Brands Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tcp Wr Acquisition Llc purchased 194,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $318,920.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew Eby purchased 91,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $145,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 473,200 shares of company stock valued at $765,636. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequential Brands Group in the second quarter valued at $712,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 37.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sequential Brands Group in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Sequential Brands Group in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, home, athletic and lifestyle categories. The Company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Jessica Simpson, Joe’s Jeans, William Rast, Ellen Tracy, Revo, AND1 and Avia. The Company’s brands are licensed for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories and home goods.

