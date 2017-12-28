Zacks: First Community Co. (FCCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $22.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Community an industry rank of 86 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get First Community alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Community in the third quarter worth approximately $904,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 136.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 128,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 74,397 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 390,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community in the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.70. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.24, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.87. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 17.69%. equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: First Community Co. (FCCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/zacks-first-community-co-fcco-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation is a bank holding company for First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers commercial and retail banking services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Newberry Counties of South Carolina and the surrounding areas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.