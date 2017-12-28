Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) to report $174.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spartan Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.00 million. Spartan Motors reported sales of $145.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spartan Motors will report full-year sales of $174.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $701.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $787.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $780.80 million to $795.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spartan Motors.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $189.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Spartan Motors’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Spartan Motors from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Spartan Motors (SPAR) opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Spartan Motors has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other news, insider John W. Slawson sold 21,191 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $326,765.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 256,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 12.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 18.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 15.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc is an engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. The Company operates through three segments: Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Company’s Emergency Response Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures emergency response chassis, emergency response bodies and aerial equipment.

