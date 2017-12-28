Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.05 Million

Analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report $306.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $302.10 million. Olympic Steel posted sales of $254.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $306.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZEUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Sunday, October 22nd.

Shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ ZEUS) traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,376. The company has a market capitalization of $239.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 35.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 24.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 74.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 474.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 94,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc is a metals service center. The Company provides metals processing and distribution services for a range of customers. The Company operates through three segments: carbon flat products, specialty metals flat products, and tubular and pipe products. The Company’s carbon flat products segment’s focus is on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products and fabricated parts.

