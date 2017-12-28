Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ILG Inc. (ILG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect ILG Inc. (NASDAQ:ILG) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ILG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. ILG reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ILG will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ILG.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.56 million. ILG had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

ILG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ILG in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ILG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nomura upped their price objective on ILG from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Instinet initiated coverage on ILG in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ILG from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ILG by 56.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 35,807 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ILG by 103.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ILG by 5.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ILG by 10.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ILG by 59.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. ILG has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,530.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ILG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

ILG Company Profile

ILG, Inc, formerly Interval Leisure Group, Inc, is a provider of professionally delivered vacation experiences. The Company is a global licensee for the Hyatt, Westin and Sheraton brands in vacation ownership. The Company operates through two segments: Exchange and Rental, and Vacation Ownership. Its Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers, by providing vacation exchange services and vacation rental, working with resort developers and operating vacation rental properties.

