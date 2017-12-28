Zacks: Analysts Expect W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. W. R. Berkley posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

Shares of W. R. Berkley ( NYSE WRB ) traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.77. 211,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,288. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $8,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,908,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,226,000 after acquiring an additional 184,805 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,939,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,166,000 after acquiring an additional 176,869 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,252,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,827,000 after acquiring an additional 687,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,846,000 after acquiring an additional 446,774 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,988,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,679,000 after acquiring an additional 80,077 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

