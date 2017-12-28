Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $338.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.00.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $295.42. 863,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,028. The stock has a market cap of $8,340.00, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $263.00 and a 1-year high of $499.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 111.1% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

