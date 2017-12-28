Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.77. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $87.50 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 763.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) opened at $99.77 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7,530.00, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (Professional) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks.

