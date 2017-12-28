YuMe (YUME) Trading 13.1% Higher

YuMe Inc (NYSE:YUME) shares shot up 13.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.06. 984,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 559% from the average session volume of 149,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Several brokerages have commented on YUME. ValuEngine downgraded YuMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded YuMe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Get YuMe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $153.06, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YuMe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,556 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of YuMe by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 630,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 510,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of YuMe by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 235,475 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YuMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YuMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “YuMe (YUME) Trading 13.1% Higher” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/yume-yume-trading-13-1-higher.html.

About YuMe

YuMe, Inc (YuMe) is an independent provider of multi-screen video advertising technology, connecting brand advertisers, digital media property owners and consumers of video content across a range of Internet-connected devices. The Company operating segments include Domestic and International. The Company offers advertising customers end-to-end marketing solutions by combining data-driven technologies with deep insight into audience behavior.

Receive News & Ratings for YuMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YuMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.