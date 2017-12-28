Xenith Bankshares (XBKS) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Xenith Bankshares (NASDAQ:XBKS) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xenith Bankshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.5471090232731 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XBKS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenith Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xenith Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of Xenith Bankshares (NASDAQ:XBKS) opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $801.41, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.01. Xenith Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Xenith Bankshares (NASDAQ:XBKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter. Xenith Bankshares had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 5.55%. analysts forecast that Xenith Bankshares will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenith Bankshares news, EVP Wellington W. Cottrell III sold 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $138,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Xenith Bankshares

Xenith Bankshares, Inc, formerly Hampton Roads Bankshares, Inc, is a bank holding company for Xenith Bank. Xenith Bank is a commercial bank specifically targeting the banking needs of middle market and small businesses, local real estate developers and investors, and retail banking clients. Xenith Bank’s regional area of operations spans from Baltimore, Maryland, to Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, complementing its presence in greater Washington, DC, greater Richmond, Virginia, and greater Hampton Roads, Virginia.

