White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. White Mountains Insurance Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.5213191639214 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) traded up $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $849.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,971. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $832.10 and a 52-week high of $948.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,160.00, a PE ratio of 469.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by $8.77. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 69.96%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that White Mountains Insurance Group will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Angelo Michael Frinquelli sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $846.21, for a total value of $296,173.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,592,705.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/white-mountains-insurance-group-wtm-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company’s principal businesses are conducted through its insurance subsidiaries and other affiliates. Its segments include HG Global/BAM and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment consists of the operations of HG Global Ltd. (HG Global) and Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.