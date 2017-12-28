Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. HPM Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1,543.4% in the 1st quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 185,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 173,895 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 37,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Vetr lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.63 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Francisco Dsouza acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $986,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 120,500 shares of company stock worth $2,183,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

General Electric (GE) opened at $17.38 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $150,720.00, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.08%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

General Electric Company Profile

