Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Westshore Terminals Investment (WTE) traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$26.43. The company had a trading volume of 42,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,579. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$19.07 and a 12-month high of C$29.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,870.00, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, insider James A. Pattison purchased 121,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,030,000.00.

Several analysts recently commented on WTE shares. CIBC raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

