WESCO International (WCC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “WESCO is currently benefiting from strength across all end markets and geographic regions, improved sales execution and positive pricing. The company continues with its focus on delivering above-average sales growth, profitability improvement, strong cash flow generation and increasing shareholder value. It continues to invest progressively in the One WESCO initiative aimed at creating extensive supply chain management solutions. WESCO has a comprehensive portfolio of products and services, and a sizable global footprint, which will help drive growth, going forward. However, foreign exchange risk, supplier concentration, a significant debt load and limited liquidity remain concerns. Besides, mid-term prospects do not appear to be improving in the construction market which is a headwind. Year to date, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Get WESCO International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WCC. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.54.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC ) opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.31. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $3,080.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James Louis Singleton sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $211,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,397.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 0.8% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in WESCO International by 32.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 47.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in WESCO International by 26.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “WESCO International (WCC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/wesco-international-wcc-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a distributor of products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services used in industrial, construction, utility and commercial, institutional and government (CIG) markets. The Company is a provider of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products, construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.