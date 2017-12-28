Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.52 Million Holdings in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,090 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Ubiquiti Networks worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) opened at $70.96 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,280.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the Wireless communications provider to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

UBNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr cut Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.28 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti Networks from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Ubiquiti Networks Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops performance networking technology for service providers and enterprises. The Company offers a portfolio of networking products and solutions. Its service provider product platforms provide carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing.

