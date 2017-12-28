WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF Declares Special Dividend of $0.60 (WBIY)

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) announced a special dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.6003 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Shares of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA WBIY) traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.69. 2,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,654. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $27.86.
