W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,663 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of W.R. Grace & Co. worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in W.R. Grace & Co. by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in W.R. Grace & Co. by 244.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in W.R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) opened at $70.23 on Thursday. W.R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4,761.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. W.R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 48.03%. The firm had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. W.R. Grace & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that W.R. Grace & Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. W.R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W.R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

W.R. Grace & Co. Profile

W. R. Grace & Co (Grace) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. The Company operates in two segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

