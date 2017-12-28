Visteon (VC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Visteon alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Visteon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Visteon ( VC ) traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.98. 45,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3,899.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. Visteon has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $133.04.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.95 million. Visteon had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $315,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,004 shares of company stock worth $1,543,121. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Visteon by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Visteon by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,804,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,294,000 after acquiring an additional 465,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Visteon (VC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/visteon-vc-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.