Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vertex Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1397625886976 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ VRTX) traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $151.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38,090.00, a PE ratio of 194.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.57. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $73.23 and a fifty-two week high of $167.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.22.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total transaction of $17,668,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,557,479.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $5,802,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,519 shares of company stock valued at $49,488,660 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

