Verisign (VRSN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “VeriSign is benefiting from rise in domain name registrations in the global market. Moreover, strong gTLD prospects, international expansion through IDNs and investments in intellectual properties bode well for long-term growth. Shares have also outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, VeriSign can get affected by soft growth in the active domain name business for .com and .net TLDs. Rising operating expenses related to sales and marketing will remain an overhang on its margins. The negative impact of search engine adjustments on domain monetization is also a headwind. Additionally, overall renewal rate for domains have been softening, especially for first-time renewals, which will continue to affect its top-line growth.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verisign from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Verisign and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of Verisign ( NASDAQ:VRSN ) opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $11,220.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.03. Verisign has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $118.28.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. Verisign had a net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Verisign will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,782,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $816,376,000 after acquiring an additional 292,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,310,000 after acquiring an additional 687,358 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 22.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,027,000 after acquiring an additional 941,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,457,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,857,000 after acquiring an additional 187,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 11.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,486,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,132,000 after acquiring an additional 247,127 shares during the last quarter.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

