Verisign (VRSN) & DST Systems (DST) Financial Review

Verisign (NASDAQ: VRSN) and DST Systems (NYSE:DST) are both mid-cap technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verisign and DST Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisign $1.14 billion 9.87 $440.64 million $3.70 30.91 DST Systems $1.56 billion 2.42 $427.30 million $6.62 9.45

Verisign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DST Systems. DST Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

DST Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Verisign does not pay a dividend. DST Systems pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Verisign has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DST Systems has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of DST Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Verisign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of DST Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verisign and DST Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisign 39.79% -36.88% 17.95% DST Systems 21.26% 16.20% 6.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verisign and DST Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisign 0 3 0 0 2.00 DST Systems 0 1 2 0 2.67

Verisign currently has a consensus target price of $106.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.04%. DST Systems has a consensus target price of $68.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.19%. Given DST Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DST Systems is more favorable than Verisign.

Summary

DST Systems beats Verisign on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc. is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS). Security Services provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) Protection Services and Managed DNS Services. DDoS Protection Services supports online business continuity by providing monitoring and mitigation services against DDoS attacks. Managed DNS Services is a hosting service that delivers DNS resolution for the availability of Web-based systems.

About DST Systems

DST Systems, Inc. (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Healthcare Services. Through the Financial Services segment, DST provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary and asset distribution services to companies within the financial services industry. The Healthcare Services segment uses the Company’s software applications to provide healthcare organizations a range of medical and pharmacy benefit solutions to aid their information processing, quality of care, cost management and payment integrity needs. Its investments in equity securities, private equity investments, real estate and certain financial interests are aggregated into an Investments and Other segment.

