Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Verisign worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,027,000 after purchasing an additional 941,100 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 10,263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 875,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 867,071 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,165,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 718,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,310,000 after purchasing an additional 687,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,458,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,571,000 after purchasing an additional 668,211 shares in the last quarter.

Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) opened at $114.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11,220.00, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.03. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on Verisign and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Verisign from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

