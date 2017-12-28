Vector Group (VGR) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Media stories about Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vector Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.9876265678418 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.41. 601,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,849. The company has a market cap of $3,050.00, a P/E ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 0.45. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.97.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vector Group (VGR) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.18” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/vector-group-vgr-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-18.html.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.