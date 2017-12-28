Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bd ETF (VCLT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bd ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bd ETF earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 46.3827370802081 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bd ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 427,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,392. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bd ETF has a twelve month low of $87.36 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bd ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

