VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX) Announces Special Dividend of $0.03

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA SLX) traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,458. VanEck Vectors Steel ETF has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

