VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (GRNB)

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0202 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA GRNB) traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.85. 6,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $27.42.

About VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF

