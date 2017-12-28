VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (KOL) to Issue $0.02 Special Dividend

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA KOL) traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.14. 148,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,633. VanEck Vectors Coal ETF has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $16.07.

About VanEck Vectors Coal ETF

Market Vectors-Coal ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield return performance of the Stowe Coal Index (COAL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates COAL. COAL, calculated and maintained by Standard & Poor’s Custom Indices on behalf of Stowe Global Indexes LLC, is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies worldwide that are engaged in the coal industry.

