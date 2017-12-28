ValueShares US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

ValueShares US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1111 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

ValueShares US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 908 shares. ValueShares US Quantitative Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

