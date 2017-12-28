Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,748 Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $58,916.95, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.49%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $449,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/valeo-financial-advisors-llc-acquires-shares-of-21748-duke-energy-corp-duk.html.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.