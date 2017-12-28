Uniqure (QURE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QURE. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on Uniqure from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Uniqure has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.37, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Uniqure by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Uniqure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Uniqure by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

Uniqure NV is a gene therapy company based in the Netherlands. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of single treatments with curative results for patients suffering from genetic and other severe diseases. The Company advances a focused pipeline of gene therapies that are developed both internally and through partnerships.

