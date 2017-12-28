Tristate Capital (TSC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tristate Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0044996845906 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Shares of Tristate Capital (TSC) opened at $23.30 on Thursday. Tristate Capital has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $677.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33.
Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.41 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director James J. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Tristate Capital Company Profile
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include TriState Capital Bank (the Bank), a Pennsylvania chartered bank; Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC (Chartwell), an investment advisor, and Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. (CTSC Securities). The Company operates through two segments: Bank and Investment Management.
Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.