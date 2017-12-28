Tristate Capital (TSC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tristate Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0044996845906 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Tristate Capital (TSC) opened at $23.30 on Thursday. Tristate Capital has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $677.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.41 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, Director James J. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/tristate-capital-tsc-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include TriState Capital Bank (the Bank), a Pennsylvania chartered bank; Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC (Chartwell), an investment advisor, and Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. (CTSC Securities). The Company operates through two segments: Bank and Investment Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.